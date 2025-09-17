American International Group, Inc. $AIG Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 33,315.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,909,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,643,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852,949 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $440,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,285,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $974,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.9%

AIG stock opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

