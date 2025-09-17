Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AP

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.