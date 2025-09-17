Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AP
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Rezolute Stock: FDA Fast Track Fuels 2025 Breakout
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.