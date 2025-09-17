Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.8462.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, September 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 31.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALKS stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $390.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

