Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 731 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $541,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $87.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

