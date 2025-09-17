Alesco Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF $CATH

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

NASDAQ CATH opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $80.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

