Alesco Advisors LLC Buys 48,650 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 201.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,650 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,926 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,475,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,048 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,351,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,058,000 after purchasing an additional 872,352 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,841.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after purchasing an additional 722,615 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,265,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 709,617 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

