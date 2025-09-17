Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) CAO Siphelele Jiyane Sells 12,500 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $1,067,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 213,967 shares in the company, valued at $18,277,061.14. The trade was a 5.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, September 4th, Siphelele Jiyane sold 25,533 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $2,316,098.43.

On Friday, August 29th, Siphelele Jiyane sold 22,725 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $2,192,280.75.

On Monday, August 4th, Siphelele Jiyane sold 15,871 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,325.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 3.64.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.94 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.62%.Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 4,415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFRM. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Affirm from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Affirm from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

