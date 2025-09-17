Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,931.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

