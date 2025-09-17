Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $1,505,000. Burr Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 292.0% during the second quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Synopsys by 6.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Synopsys by 1,386.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 55,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after buying an additional 51,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Synopsys by 31.9% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $425.97 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.33.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

