AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 879,400 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 330,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $1,587,910.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,665,150 shares in the company, valued at $22,439,371.50. This trade represents a 7.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Neville acquired 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $55,002.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 209,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,841.56. The trade was a 6.28% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,030,683 shares of company stock worth $4,590,274. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

AFC Gamma Stock Down 2.2%

AFCG stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -146.34%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Articles

