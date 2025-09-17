Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 250,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 440% from the average session volume of 46,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Adamera Minerals Stock Up 33.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.