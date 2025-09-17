abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.91) and last traded at GBX 358.70 ($4.90), with a volume of 239118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357 ($4.87).

abrdn Asia Focus Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 344.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 312.59. The stock has a market cap of £524.83 million, a P/E ratio of 749.12 and a beta of 0.62.

About abrdn Asia Focus

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

