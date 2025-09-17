Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after acquiring an additional 827,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,513,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $1,466,751,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,497,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,511,000 after purchasing an additional 573,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.00 and its 200 day moving average is $148.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

