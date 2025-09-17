Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $236.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.59. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $235.83 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $313.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.13.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

