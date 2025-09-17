A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ATEN opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. A10 Networks has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $115,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,109.97. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,894,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,792 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 390.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,130,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 899,919 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 992,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,208,000 after buying an additional 771,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,045,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,082,000 after buying an additional 678,207 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.