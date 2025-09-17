8,340 Shares in AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AtriCure by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in AtriCure by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Price Performance

ATRC opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.94. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $136.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.390–0.340 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $54.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $91,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,077.76. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $90,282.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,386.30. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,952 shares of company stock worth $655,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

