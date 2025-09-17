5,980 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Bought by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 70.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 74.6% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $108.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

