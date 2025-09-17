5,545 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC Bought by Aurelius Family Office LLC

Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

