26,412 Shares in Masimo Corporation $MASI Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth $232,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $12,645,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $6,686,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 26.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Trading Down 1.9%

MASI stock opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. Masimo Corporation has a 12-month low of $111.03 and a 12-month high of $194.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.54 and its 200 day moving average is $158.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.65 million. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masimo news, Director William R. Jellison bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $437,940.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,790 shares in the company, valued at $699,244.20. This trade represents a 167.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

