2,275 Shares in TransUnion $TRU Acquired by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,674,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,264,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,804,000 after purchasing an additional 198,245 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,104 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,146,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,144,000 after purchasing an additional 418,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.57. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $90,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,262.12. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,309 shares of company stock worth $923,789. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.