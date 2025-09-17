1,926 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $119.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $119.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

