1,873 Shares in Impinj, Inc. $PI Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,472,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,360,000 after purchasing an additional 274,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 304.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 972,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,184,000 after purchasing an additional 731,817 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 52.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,431,000 after purchasing an additional 214,792 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,139,000 after purchasing an additional 76,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PI. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Impinj from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.57.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In related news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $58,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,829,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,973,982.40. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $961,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 341,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,595,260.70. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,096 shares of company stock worth $63,353,832. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $193.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19,395.40 and a beta of 1.81. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $239.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.78 million. Impinj had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.18%.Impinj’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

