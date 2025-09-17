17,089 Shares in iShares MBS ETF $MBB Acquired by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.17. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $96.74.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

