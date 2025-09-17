16,812 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 151.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 202,710 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.82.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

