1,568 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Acquired by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,568 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,851,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNG opened at $234.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $177.56 and a one year high of $257.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.47.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

