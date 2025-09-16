Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the 1st quarter worth about $50,344,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,715,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,577,000 after buying an additional 729,920 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the first quarter worth about $21,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,860,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,094,000 after buying an additional 371,635 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 45.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 533,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 166,080 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $4,750,437.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 94,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,731.30. The trade was a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $874,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,871,400. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,774 shares of company stock worth $7,350,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Stories

