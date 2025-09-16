Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.27 and last traded at $59.26, with a volume of 136529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.01.

Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPE. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,419,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,697,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,602,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 461,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $989,000.

Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

