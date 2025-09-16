Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 254.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $287.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.660-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

