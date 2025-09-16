Westmount Partners LLC Takes Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Westmount Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 1.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Celestica by 2.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Celestica by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 15.0% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Celestica by 7.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Trading Up 3.1%

CLS stock opened at $249.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $257.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. Citigroup upped their price target on Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Celestica from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.