Westmount Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Westmount Partners LLC trimmed its position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDDT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 344.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 30,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.55, for a total transaction of $6,732,651.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,326,709 shares in the company, valued at $289,952,251.95. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $3,311,140.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 210,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,793,396.34. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,126 shares of company stock valued at $68,827,399. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDDT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.13.

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $264.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.27. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 240.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.38. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.22 and a twelve month high of $266.64.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.07 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

