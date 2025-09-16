Westmount Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of Masimo Corporation $MASI

Westmount Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Masimo makes up 1.2% of Westmount Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Masimo by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 3,530.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 86,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,337,000 after buying an additional 84,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $437,940.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,244.20. This trade represents a 167.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.60.

Masimo Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ MASI opened at $145.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. Masimo Corporation has a 52 week low of $111.03 and a 52 week high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.65 million. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

