Westmount Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Westmount Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.2% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.0% in the first quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 26,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

TQQQ stock opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average is $72.88. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $99.27.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

