Westmount Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Westmount Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $71.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

