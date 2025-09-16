Westmount Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Westmount Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 103,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 136,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53.

