Westmount Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 40,000 Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF $GOVI

Westmount Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Westmount Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $29.74.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0878 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

