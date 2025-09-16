WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 13.0% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.49% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $61,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $89.53.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

