WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.42 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 221,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 21 West Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $139.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.