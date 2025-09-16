Webster Bank N. A. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paladin Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 21 West Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,854,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 230.2% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 168,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 117,476 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 311.2% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 140,428 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

