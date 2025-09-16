Webster Bank N. A. Raises Stake in Phillips 66 $PSX

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,587,000 after purchasing an additional 446,444 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3%

Phillips 66 stock opened at $131.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $140.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day moving average is $119.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 and sold 18,586 shares valued at $2,389,145. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

