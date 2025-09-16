Webster Bank N. A. Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,655,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $171.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.17 billion, a PE ratio of 570.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.03. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock worth $248,926,404. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

