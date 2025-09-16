Webster Bank N. A. Has $252,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 46.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.