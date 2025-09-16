Webster Bank N. A. Has $131,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

