Webster Bank N. A. Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 251.4% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,917,000 after acquiring an additional 222,980 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $290.04 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

