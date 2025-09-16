Webster Bank N. A. Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $183.83 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.65. The company has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 110.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,597,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 54,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,325.36. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and sold 16,871,634 shares worth $135,328,376. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

