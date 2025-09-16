Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Target were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 951.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $99.57.
TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.74.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
