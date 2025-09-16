Webster Bank N. A. Buys 555 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Flex were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 55.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,652,000 after buying an additional 2,968,285 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 3,794.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,900,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,936,000 after buying an additional 2,825,667 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 73.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,777,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,888,000 after buying an additional 1,177,970 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,742,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,232,000 after buying an additional 996,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,121,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $566,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,492.54. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 111,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. This trade represents a 8.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,367. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

