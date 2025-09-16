WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 408 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF $RSPU

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $221,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

