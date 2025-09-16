WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $299.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.27. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

