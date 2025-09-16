WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $708,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in AT&T by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE T opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

