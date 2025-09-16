WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $252,000 Stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF $PGRO

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 167,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 52,251 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 million, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $44.26.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

